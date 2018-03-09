Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Focu
LDSQX:US
NASDAQ GM
18.44
USD
0.27
1.49%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
16.22 - 18.85
1年トータルリターン
14.70%
年初来リターン
3.95%
前日終値
18.17
52週レンジ
16.22 - 18.85
1年トータルリターン
15.28%
年初来リターン
3.95%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
18.44
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
231.762
設定日
09/28/2007
直近配当額 ( 12/20/2017)
0.4588
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.49%
ファンドマネージャ
GIULIO MARTINI / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.60%
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
1.68%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LAFYX:US
Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund
|2.99 百万
|48.26 百万
|20.08
|
LGLIX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ･ﾘｰﾀﾞｰｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝ
|1.47 百万
|36.11 百万
|15.02
|
LAVYX:US
Lord Abbett Fundamental Equi
|2.69 百万
|36.09 百万
|15.02
|
LMGYX:US
Lord Abbett Growth Opportuni
|1.68 百万
|36.05 百万
|15.00
|
LICYX:US
Lord Abbett International Co
|2.39 百万
|28.88 百万
|12.01
|
LVOYX:US
Lord Abbett Value Opportunit
|1.17 百万
|24.14 百万
|10.04
|
LINYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨ
|1.12 百万
|19.07 百万
|7.94
|
LADYX:US
ﾛｰﾄﾞ･ｱﾍﾞｯﾄ･ﾃﾞﾍﾞﾛｯﾋﾟﾝｸﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ
|537.10 千
|11.88 百万
|4.94
企業概要
Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Focused Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in affiliated mutual funds managed by Lord Abbett & Co LLC that invest in equity securities and, to a lesser extent, in fixed income securities of U.S. and select foreign companies of all sizes.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com