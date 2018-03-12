Leeds Group PLC
LDSG:LN
London
31.50
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 1:35 JST 2018/03/13
始値
31.50
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
31.50 - 31.50
出来高
1,581
前日終値
31.50
52週レンジ
31.00 - 40.00
1年トータルリターン
-16.00%
始値
31.50
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
31.50 - 31.50
出来高
1,581
前日終値
31.50
52週レンジ
31.00 - 40.00
1年トータルリターン
-16.00%
年初来リターン
-14.86%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
12.75
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (GBP) (TTM)
0.02
時価総額 (百万 GBp)
8.616
発行済株式数 (百万)
27.351
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.20
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Distributors - Discretionary
産業サブグループ
Other Wholesalers
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Leeds Group plc operates a textile and finance leasing company. The Group's textile operations distribute cloth throughout Europe and also offer print manufacturing. Their Leeds Leasing division is involved in the leasing of assets for customers.
住所Schofield House
Gateway Drive
Yeadon Leeds, LS19 7XY
United Kingdom
電話番号44-1133-919-000
Webサイトwww.leedsgroup.plc.uk