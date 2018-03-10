LO Selection - The Balanced
LDSBALS:LX
117.71
CHF
0.65
0.56%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
110.88 - 121.42
1年トータルリターン
5.59%
年初来リターン
-0.83%
前日終値
117.06
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
117.7126
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
218.459
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
1.63%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
LOCBIAC:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|585.82 千
|13.46 百万
|5.99
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
|258.00 千
|4.29 百万
|1.91
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|351.38 千
|4.07 百万
|1.81
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|157.59 千
|4.07 百万
|1.81
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|375.38 千
|3.99 百万
|1.78
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|588.14 千
|3.76 百万
|1.68
GSGEMIC:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|290.00 千
|3.32 百万
|1.48
LOIACSH:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|319.05 千
|3.19 百万
|1.42
PEBECNA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|220.00 千
|2.26 百万
|1.01
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|26.49
|25.81 千
|0.01
企業概要
LO Selection - The Balanced (CHF) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, equity and equity equivalent securities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com