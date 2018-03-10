LO Selection - The Balanced

LDSBALE:LX
134.68
EUR
0.62
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
130.47 - 138.65
1年トータルリターン
2.41%
年初来リターン
-0.46%
前日終値
134.06
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
134.6815
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
343.969
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
1.63%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LOCNBIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
1.03 百万 19.73 百万 6.04
LSVBEIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
67.44 千 8.08 百万 2.47
GSEMIEH:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
315.86 千 6.51 百万 1.99
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
578.21 千 5.72 百万 1.75
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
929.01 千 5.08 百万 1.55
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
523.09 千 4.75 百万 1.45
LOGCIAE:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
462.00 千 4.64 百万 1.42
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
323.79 千 4.60 百万 1.41
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
203.59 千 4.49 百万 1.37
PEBEENA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
300.00 千 3.09 百万 0.95
企業概要
LO Selection - The Balanced (EUR) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, equity and equity equivalent securities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com