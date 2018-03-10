LO Selection - The Balanced
LDSBALE:LX
134.68
EUR
0.62
0.46%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
130.47 - 138.65
1年トータルリターン
2.41%
年初来リターン
-0.46%
前日終値
134.06
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
134.6815
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
343.969
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
1.63%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LOCNBIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|1.03 百万
|19.73 百万
|6.04
|
LSVBEIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
|67.44 千
|8.08 百万
|2.47
|
GSEMIEH:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|315.86 千
|6.51 百万
|1.99
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|578.21 千
|5.72 百万
|1.75
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|929.01 千
|5.08 百万
|1.55
|
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|523.09 千
|4.75 百万
|1.45
|
LOGCIAE:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|462.00 千
|4.64 百万
|1.42
|
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
|323.79 千
|4.60 百万
|1.41
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|203.59 千
|4.49 百万
|1.37
|
PEBEENA:LX
PrivilEdge - BlackRock Emerg
|300.00 千
|3.09 百万
|0.95
企業概要
LO Selection - The Balanced (EUR) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating rate debt securities, equity and equity equivalent securities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com