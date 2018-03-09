Globersel Broncu
LDRBRCC:LX
125.44
EUR
0.19
0.15%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
124.02 - 128.07
1年トータルリターン
1.06%
年初来リターン
-0.96%
前日終値
125.25
52週レンジ
124.02 - 128.07
1年トータルリターン
1.04%
年初来リターン
-0.96%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
125.44
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
58.231
設定日
12/15/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Globersel - Broncu is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests mainly in different classes of international transferable securities, particularly shares and bonds and in money-market instruments with duration of less than twelve months.
住所Ersel Gestion Internationale S.A
Rue Jean l'aveugle, 17
L-1148 Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.ersel.it