LDI Solutions Plus RPI Funds
LDPR451:ID
43,027.19
GBP
353.70
0.83%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
40,396.27 - 56,200.59
1年トータルリターン
-10.41%
年初来リターン
-14.25%
前日終値
42,673.49
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
43,027.19
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/09/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EF372237:COR
|2.17 千
|4.09 百万
|7.34
|
INSLIBS:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄLIBORﾌﾟﾗｽ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|1.98 百万
|3.11 百万
|5.58
|
EI116462:COR
|1.34 千
|2.69 百万
|4.83
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|574.42 千
|574.42 千
|1.03
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|219.78 千
|300.63 千
|0.54
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus RPI Funds 2041-2045 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is is to reflect the change in value of a partially funded five year deferred annuity. The annuity consists of five consecutive annual payments referenced to RPI over the Maturity Period of each Fund.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com