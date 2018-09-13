LDI Solutions Plus Partially
LDPPFG1:ID
6.51
GBP
0.08
1.27%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
6.51 - 10.42
1年トータルリターン
-25.00%
年初来リターン
-32.68%
前日終値
6.59
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
6.5083
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
12/15/2010
直近配当額 ( 08/07/2018)
2.93
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.45%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ED422520:COR
|65.16 千
|99.88 百万
|112.09
|
EH736811:COR
|65.68 千
|95.05 百万
|106.67
|
EI291005:COR
|62.42 千
|91.45 百万
|102.63
|
EC867711:COR
|64.53 千
|90.56 百万
|101.63
|
EH867755:COR
|62.98 千
|89.76 百万
|100.73
|
EC256595:COR
|60.92 千
|82.75 百万
|92.86
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|3.76 百万
|3.76 百万
|4.23
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Gilts Funds 2031-2040 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com