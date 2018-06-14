LDI Solutions Plus Nominal F
LDPN301:ID
15,396.39
GBP
240.13
1.58%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
13,846.09 - 18,811.39
1年トータルリターン
-18.15%
年初来リターン
-11.00%
前日終値
15,156.26
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15,396.39
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/09/2006
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
401.11
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|3.40 百万
|4.65 百万
|11.53
|
INSLIBS:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄLIBORﾌﾟﾗｽ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|1.43 百万
|2.25 百万
|5.57
|
IGLABSS:ID
Insight Global Funds II PLC
|2.16 百万
|2.23 百万
|5.52
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|1.79 百万
|1.79 百万
|4.43
|
LDIGOL2:ID
LDI Solutions Plus PLC-Iifig
|600.00 千
|600.00 千
|1.49
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Nominal Funds 2026-2030 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to reflect the change in value of a partially funded five year deferred annuity. The annuity consists of five consecutive fixed annual payments over the Maturity period of each fund.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com