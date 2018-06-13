Leland Thomson Reuters Priva

LDPCX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.85
USD
0.09
0.70%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.76 - 14.06
1年トータルリターン
17.64%
年初来リターン
1.74%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
12.94
52週レンジ
10.76 - 14.06
1年トータルリターン
17.33%
年初来リターン
1.74%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.85
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
17.269
設定日
09/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/13/2017)
0.1221
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.95%
ファンドマネージャ
NEIL R PEPLINSKI / YASH PATEL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
2.50%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
TRPXX:US
STIT-ﾄﾚｼﾞｬﾘｰ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
951.48 千 951.48 千 6.17
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
179.00 280.34 千 1.82
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
3.31 千 257.66 千 1.67
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
2.72 千 254.56 千 1.65
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
4.86 千 251.03 千 1.63
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
1.93 千 241.34 千 1.57
DWDP:US
DowDuPont Inc
3.81 千 240.82 千 1.56
V:US
ﾋﾞｻﾞ
1.89 千 240.18 千 1.56
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
1.24 千 239.64 千 1.55
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
2.19 千 238.55 千 1.55
企業概要
Leland Thomson Reuters Private Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks investment results thatcorrespond generally to the price performance of the Thomson Reuters Private Equity Buyout Index. The Fund invests in a wide range of financial instruments that the Adviser determines has the same characteristics as the benchmark.
住所
Northern Lights Fund Trust III
17605 Wright Street
Omaha, NE 68154
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-