Leland Thomson Reuters Priva
LDPAX:US
NASDAQ GM
12.96
USD
0.09
0.69%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.85 - 14.14
1年トータルリターン
18.59%
年初来リターン
2.13%
前日終値
13.05
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.96
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
17.269
設定日
09/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/13/2017)
0.2213
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.71%
ファンドマネージャ
NEIL R PEPLINSKI / YASH PATEL
定額申込手数料
5.75%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.75%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TRPXX:US
STIT-ﾄﾚｼﾞｬﾘｰ･ﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵ
|951.48 千
|951.48 千
|6.17
|
AMZN:US
ｱﾏｿﾞﾝ･ﾄﾞｯﾄ･ｺﾑ
|179.00
|280.34 千
|1.82
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|3.31 千
|257.66 千
|1.67
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|2.72 千
|254.56 千
|1.65
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|4.86 千
|251.03 千
|1.63
|
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
|1.93 千
|241.34 千
|1.57
|
DWDP:US
DowDuPont Inc
|3.81 千
|240.82 千
|1.56
|
V:US
ﾋﾞｻﾞ
|1.89 千
|240.18 千
|1.56
|
BRK/B:US
ﾊﾞｰｸｼｬｰ･ﾊｻｳｪｲ
|1.24 千
|239.64 千
|1.55
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|2.19 千
|238.55 千
|1.55
企業概要
Leland Thomson Reuters Private Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks investment results thatcorrespond generally to the price performance of the Thomson Reuters Private Equity Buyout Index. The Fund invests in a wide range of financial instruments that the Adviser determines has the same characteristics as the benchmark.
住所Northern Lights Fund Trust III
17605 Wright Street
Omaha, NE 68154
電話番号-
Webサイト
-