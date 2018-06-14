LDI Solutions Plus Funded In
LDLG651:ID
15.31
GBP
0.23
1.52%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
14.06 - 16.48
1年トータルリターン
-2.55%
年初来リターン
-1.90%
前日終値
15.08
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.3104
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
08/27/2014
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.03
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.20%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EF093647:COR
|2.43 千
|8.50 百万
|23.18
|
JV980228:COR
|3.25 千
|7.77 百万
|21.18
|
EI844672:COR
|2.78 千
|7.37 百万
|20.10
|
EK383565:COR
|3.28 千
|6.89 百万
|18.80
|
EJ373056:COR
|2.86 千
|5.84 百万
|15.93
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|200.98 千
|274.91 千
|0.75
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2051 - 2065 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return through primarily investing in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a fully funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com