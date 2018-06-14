LDI Solutions Plus Funded In
LDLG401:ID
13.68
GBP
0.08
0.59%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
13.18 - 14.19
1年トータルリターン
-0.75%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
前日終値
13.60
52週レンジ
13.18 - 14.19
1年トータルリターン
-1.37%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
13.678
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
05/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.07
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.51%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EG196397:COR
|26.37 千
|58.58 百万
|26.64
|
EI116462:COR
|27.97 千
|56.21 百万
|25.56
|
EH600918:COR
|27.94 千
|52.72 百万
|23.97
|
EI684934:COR
|30.21 千
|51.19 百万
|23.28
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|432.64 千
|591.80 千
|0.27
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|397.01 千
|397.01 千
|0.18
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2031 - 2040 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return through primarily investing in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a fully funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com