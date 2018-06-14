LDI Solutions Plus Funded In

LDLG301:ID
11.77
GBP
0.02
0.18%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
11.58 - 12.19
1年トータルリターン
-1.47%
年初来リターン
-0.61%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
11.75
52週レンジ
11.58 - 12.19
1年トータルリターン
-1.70%
年初来リターン
-0.61%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
11.7735
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
05/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.11
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.93%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EF372237:COR
13.10 千 24.67 百万 26.87
EI875775:COR
16.13 千 22.77 百万 24.80
EG615500:COR
13.78 千 22.64 百万 24.66
EJ388900:COR
16.38 千 21.10 百万 22.98
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
301.07 千 301.07 千 0.33
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
182.95 千 250.25 千 0.27
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2021 - 2030 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return through primarily investing in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a fully funded basis.
住所
Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.insightinvestment.com