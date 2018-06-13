London Life Conservative Pro
LDLCPFPF:CN
11.91
CAD
0.01
0.11%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
11.67 - 12.05
1年トータルリターン
-0.90%
年初来リターン
-0.25%
前日終値
11.92
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Canada
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
11.9108
資産総額 (十億 CAD) ( 04/30/2018)
1.970
設定日
05/14/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SUSAN SPENCE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
London Life Conservative Profile Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund provides regular income with low volatility. The Fund invests in other London Life Funds. Its primary focus is on fixed-income investments, but includes a small equity component to increase returns over longer time periods. Its target mix is 75% fixed income and 25% equities.
住所London Life Insurance Co
255 Dufferin Avenue
London, Ontario N6A 4K1
Canada
電話番号1-519-432-5281
Webサイトwww.londonlife.com