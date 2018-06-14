LDI Solutions Plus Partially
LDIL651:ID
14.68
GBP
0.49
3.43%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
1年トータルリターン
-5.91%
年初来リターン
-4.33%
前日終値
14.19
52週レンジ
12.04 - 17.15
年初来リターン
-4.33%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
14.6805
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
03/22/2013
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
2.95
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EF093647:COR
|81.04 千
|283.10 百万
|50.10
|
EI844672:COR
|99.51 千
|263.69 百万
|46.66
|
JV980228:COR
|109.46 千
|261.86 百万
|46.34
|
EK383565:COR
|107.36 千
|225.53 百万
|39.91
|
EJ373056:COR
|101.02 千
|206.52 百万
|36.55
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|21.00 百万
|21.00 百万
|3.72
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2051-2065 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com