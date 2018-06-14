LDI Solutions Plus Partially
LDIL401:ID
14.47
GBP
0.35
2.49%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
12.13 - 16.60
1年トータルリターン
-4.34%
年初来リターン
-5.08%
前日終値
14.12
52週レンジ
12.13 - 16.60
1年トータルリターン
-6.83%
年初来リターン
-5.08%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
14.4696
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
12/15/2010
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
4.64
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI116462:COR
|169.40 千
|340.36 百万
|114.27
|
EG196397:COR
|153.09 千
|340.09 百万
|114.18
|
EH600918:COR
|169.40 千
|319.63 百万
|107.31
|
EI684934:COR
|179.80 千
|304.73 百万
|102.31
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|3.30 百万
|3.30 百万
|1.11
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2031-2040 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com