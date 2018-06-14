LDI Solutions Plus Partially
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
6.66 - 9.14
1年トータルリターン
-11.65%
年初来リターン
-5.47%
前日終値
7.50
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
7.5946
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
12/15/2010
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
3.05
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EF372237:COR
|85.11 千
|225.25 百万
|188.82
|
EI875775:COR
|126.77 千
|205.54 百万
|172.30
|
EG615500:COR
|93.66 千
|204.03 百万
|171.03
|
EJ388900:COR
|135.00 千
|195.61 百万
|163.97
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|1.34 百万
|1.34 百万
|1.12
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2021-2030 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com