LDI Solutions Plus Partially

LDIL301:ID
7.59
GBP
0.09
1.24%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
6.66 - 9.14
1年トータルリターン
-11.65%
年初来リターン
-5.47%
前日終値
7.50
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
7.5946
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
12/15/2010
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
3.05
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EF372237:COR
85.11 千 225.25 百万 188.82
EI875775:COR
126.77 千 205.54 百万 172.30
EG615500:COR
93.66 千 204.03 百万 171.03
EJ388900:COR
135.00 千 195.61 百万 163.97
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
1.34 百万 1.34 百万 1.12
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Index-Linked Gilts Funds 2021-2030 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所
Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.insightinvestment.com