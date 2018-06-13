LDI Solutions Plus PLC-Iifig
Total Assets (b -) (on 06/13/2018)
2.401
01/13/2016
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|105.24 百万
|105.24 百万
|8.77
|
LW911256:COR
|10.00 千
|9.99 百万
|0.83
企業概要
IIFIG Government Liquidity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is seek to maintain the principal of the Fund and to provide Shareholders with daily liquidity with an income. The fund invests in a broad range of liquid securities, instruments and obligations which may be available in the prevailing markets. The fund has obtained a AAA Fitch rating.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com