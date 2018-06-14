LDI Solutions Plus Partially
LDIG651:ID
12.18
GBP
0.42
3.57%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.1827
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
03/22/2013
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
4.28
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ED946246:COR
|227.30 千
|392.21 百万
|107.08
|
EH998789:COR
|227.83 千
|390.48 百万
|106.61
|
EI825311:COR
|225.39 千
|344.40 百万
|94.03
|
QJ158195:COR
|224.09 千
|285.16 百万
|77.85
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|2.58 百万
|2.58 百万
|0.70
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Gilts Funds 2051-2065 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com