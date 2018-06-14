LDI Solutions Plus Partially
LDIG301:ID
9.25
GBP
0.12
1.35%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
8.08 - 10.86
1年トータルリターン
-14.69%
年初来リターン
-6.01%
前日終値
9.13
1年トータルリターン
-14.41%
年初来リターン
-6.01%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.2549
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
10/07/2014
直近配当額 ( 09/20/2016)
2.75
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GG737572:COR
|12.94 千
|19.54 百万
|161.88
|
EG872949:COR
|12.84 千
|18.04 百万
|149.39
|
EC453273:COR
|12.42 千
|16.32 百万
|135.19
|
EF670373:COR
|12.53 千
|16.24 百万
|134.50
|
EI604577:COR
|13.02 千
|14.99 百万
|124.16
|
EJ237349:COR
|12.75 千
|13.51 百万
|111.90
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|750.68 千
|750.68 千
|6.22
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Partially Funded Gilts Funds 2021-2030 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return. The Fund invests in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com