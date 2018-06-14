LDI Solutions Plus Inflation
LDIF401:ID
5.39
GBP
0.01
0.12%
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
5.10 - 5.65
1年トータルリターン
2.76%
年初来リターン
-1.05%
前日終値
5.39
商品分類
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
5.3864
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
09/08/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|27.87 百万
|38.12 百万
|65.13
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|9.77 百万
|9.77 百万
|16.69
|
INSLIBS:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄLIBORﾌﾟﾗｽ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|2.12 百万
|3.33 百万
|5.69
|
IGLABSS:ID
Insight Global Funds II PLC
|3.16 百万
|3.26 百万
|5.57
|
LDIGOL2:ID
LDI Solutions Plus PLC-Iifig
|3.25 百万
|3.25 百万
|5.55
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Inflation Focus Funds 2040 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to reflect the change in UK retail prices over the period to maturity of each Fund, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com