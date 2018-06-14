LDI Solutions Plus Inflation
LDIF301:ID
8.63
GBP
0.00
0.05%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
8.08 - 9.07
1年トータルリターン
2.76%
年初来リターン
-0.99%
前日終値
8.63
52週レンジ
8.08 - 9.07
1年トータルリターン
-0.26%
年初来リターン
-0.99%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
8.6262
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/08/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|7.85 百万
|10.74 百万
|58.92
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|2.87 百万
|2.87 百万
|15.73
|
INSLIBS:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄLIBORﾌﾟﾗｽ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|684.69 千
|1.07 百万
|5.89
|
IGLABSS:ID
Insight Global Funds II PLC
|982.03 千
|1.01 百万
|5.55
|
LDIGOL2:ID
LDI Solutions Plus PLC-Iifig
|1.00 百万
|1.00 百万
|5.49
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Inflation Focus Funds 2030 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to reflect the change in UK retail prices over the period to maturity of each Fund, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com