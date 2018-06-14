LDI Solutions Plus Inflation
LDIF201:ID
6.77
GBP
0.02
0.34%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
6.73 - 7.30
1年トータルリターン
-3.49%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
前日終値
6.79
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
6.766
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
09/09/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|6.46 百万
|8.83 百万
|71.60
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|1.07 百万
|1.07 百万
|8.65
|
INSLIBS:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄLIBORﾌﾟﾗｽ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|461.46 千
|723.68 千
|5.87
|
IGLABSS:ID
Insight Global Funds II PLC
|638.32 千
|657.92 千
|5.33
|
LDIGOL2:ID
LDI Solutions Plus PLC-Iifig
|650.00 千
|650.00 千
|5.27
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Inflation Focus Funds 2020 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to reflect the change in UK retail prices over the period to maturity of each Fund, on a partially funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com