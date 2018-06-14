LDI Solutions Plus Inflation

LDIF201:ID
6.77
GBP
0.02
0.34%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
6.73 - 7.30
1年トータルリターン
-3.49%
年初来リターン
-2.06%
前日終値
6.79
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
6.766
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
09/09/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
6.46 百万 8.83 百万 71.60
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
1.07 百万 1.07 百万 8.65
INSLIBS:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄLIBORﾌﾟﾗｽ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
461.46 千 723.68 千 5.87
IGLABSS:ID
Insight Global Funds II PLC
638.32 千 657.92 千 5.33
LDIGOL2:ID
LDI Solutions Plus PLC-Iifig
650.00 千 650.00 千 5.27
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Inflation Focus Funds 2020 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to reflect the change in UK retail prices over the period to maturity of each Fund, on a partially funded basis.
住所
Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.insightinvestment.com