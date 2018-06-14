LDI Solutions Plus Euro Asse

1,410.96
EUR
11.68
0.83%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,288.02 - 1,481.05
1年トータルリターン
-2.53%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1,399.28
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,410.961
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
78.117
設定日
09/18/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/28/2017)
193.22
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ILFECS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ流動性ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-EURｷｬｯｼｭ･ﾌｧ
44.27 百万 44.13 百万 47.86
EF662501:COR
10.90 千 16.37 百万 17.76
ED387159:COR
4.31 千 6.84 百万 7.42
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Euro Assets Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is is to deliver nominal and/or inflation-linked returns. The Fund may take both long and short positions. The Fund will invest in derivatives, interest-rate swaps, inflation swaps, credit default swaps, currency, asset and total return swaps, futures and options.
住所
Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.insightinvestment.com