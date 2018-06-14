LDI Solutions Plus Euro Asse
LDIEUBE:ID
1,410.96
EUR
11.68
0.83%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,288.02 - 1,481.05
1年トータルリターン
-2.53%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
1,399.28
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,410.961
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
78.117
設定日
09/18/2012
直近配当額 ( 02/28/2017)
193.22
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ILFECS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ流動性ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-EURｷｬｯｼｭ･ﾌｧ
|44.27 百万
|44.13 百万
|47.86
|
EF662501:COR
|10.90 千
|16.37 百万
|17.76
|
ED387159:COR
|4.31 千
|6.84 百万
|7.42
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Euro Assets Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is is to deliver nominal and/or inflation-linked returns. The Fund may take both long and short positions. The Fund will invest in derivatives, interest-rate swaps, inflation swaps, credit default swaps, currency, asset and total return swaps, futures and options.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com