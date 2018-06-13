LDIC North American Small Bu
LDICNSBF:CN
12.90
CAD
0.04
0.27%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.01 - 13.03
1年トータルリターン
15.39%
年初来リターン
0.76%
前日終値
12.94
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
North American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
12.9001
資産総額 (百万 CAD) ( 06/13/2018)
35.390
設定日
05/27/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/12/2018)
0.82084666
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.83%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
2.78%
企業概要
LDIC North American Small Business Fund (Corporate Class) is an open-end fund incorporated in Canada. The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income. The Fund invests primarily in equity and fixed income securities of small capitalization companies based in North America.
住所Exchange Tower
130 King Street West
Suite 2130, PO Box 399
Toronto, ON M5X 1E2
電話番号1-416-362-4141
Webサイトwww.ldic.ca