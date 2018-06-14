LDI Solutions Plus Funded Gi
LDGF401:ID
11.71
GBP
0.06
0.53%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
11.45 - 12.27
1年トータルリターン
-1.07%
年初来リターン
-0.32%
前日終値
11.65
52週レンジ
11.45 - 12.27
1年トータルリターン
-1.11%
年初来リターン
-0.32%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
11.7064
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
09/22/2014
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.34
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.90%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH867755:COR
|7.05 千
|10.05 百万
|18.54
|
ED422520:COR
|6.54 千
|10.02 百万
|18.49
|
EH736811:COR
|6.03 千
|8.73 百万
|16.11
|
EI291005:COR
|5.86 千
|8.59 百万
|15.85
|
EC867711:COR
|6.11 千
|8.57 百万
|15.81
|
EC256595:COR
|4.85 千
|6.59 百万
|12.16
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|586.59 千
|802.38 千
|1.48
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|506.09 千
|506.09 千
|0.93
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Funded Gilts Funds 2031 - 2040 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return through primarily investing in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a fully funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com