LDI Solutions Plus Funded Gi
LDFG651:ID
11.91
GBP
0.14
1.23%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
11.47 - 12.53
1年トータルリターン
-1.45%
年初来リターン
-0.38%
前日終値
11.76
52週レンジ
11.47 - 12.53
1年トータルリターン
-1.89%
年初来リターン
-0.38%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
11.9095
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/25/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/29/2018)
0.26
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.18%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH998789:COR
|13.17 千
|22.57 百万
|27.32
|
ED946246:COR
|12.83 千
|22.14 百万
|26.80
|
EI825311:COR
|12.83 千
|19.61 百万
|23.73
|
QJ158195:COR
|12.83 千
|16.33 百万
|19.76
|
INLIQP2:ID
Insight Liquidity Funds PLC
|737.02 千
|1.01 百万
|1.22
|
INSLQS2:ID
ｲﾝｻｲﾄ･ﾘｸｲﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|332.92 千
|332.92 千
|0.40
企業概要
LDI Solutions Plus Funded Gilts Funds 2051 - 2065 is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to deliver nominal and inflation-linked return through primarily investing in UK government gilts and index-linked gilts, on a fully funded basis.
住所Insight Investment MGMT Global Ltd
160 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4V 4LA
England
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.insightinvestment.com