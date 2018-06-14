Lord Abbett Equity Investmen
LDEFDDF:CH
1.67
CNY
0.02
0.90%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.44 - 1.72
1年トータルリターン
13.42%
年初来リターン
3.20%
前日終値
1.68
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.6679
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
30.662
設定日
11/07/2008
直近配当額 ( 04/21/2017)
0.72
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HONG ZHU
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lord Abbett Equity Investment Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests 30%-80% in equities and 20%-70% in corporate/government bonds in China.
住所Lord Abbett China
No 1223 Huiya Building 12th Floor
Lu Jia Zui Ring Road
Shanghai 200120
China
電話番号86-021-6887-9999
Webサイトwww.lordabbettchina.com