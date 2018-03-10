LO Funds - Global Convertibl
LDDSUMA:LX
11.36
USD
0.03
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10.67 - 11.47
1年トータルリターン
6.12%
年初来リターン
1.08%
前日終値
11.33
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.362
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
88.571
設定日
12/08/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ARNAUD GERNATH / NATHALIA BARAZAL
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
0.72%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK439041:COR
|2.75 千
|2.92 百万
|2.89
|
JK805226:COR
|2.70 千
|2.70 百万
|2.67
|
QJ699620:COR
|2.50 千
|2.48 百万
|2.45
|
UV827952:COR
|2.00 千
|2.36 百万
|2.33
|
EK126147:COR
|2.25 千
|2.28 百万
|2.25
|
EK927986:COR
|2.30 千
|2.23 百万
|2.21
|
EK720998:COR
|2.20 千
|2.23 百万
|2.20
|
AM346809:COR
|2.10 千
|2.02 百万
|1.99
|
QJ770033:COR
|2.10 千
|2.00 百万
|1.98
|
EK239420:COR
|1.75 千
|2.00 百万
|1.97
企業概要
LO Funds - Global Convertible Bond Defensive Delta is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds convertible into equities and in associated instruments such as warrants and convertible preference shares, denominated in various currencies, as well as synthetic convertible bonds and financial derivative instruments.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com