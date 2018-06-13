Lord Abbett Short Duration C
LDCVX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.78
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.78 - 10.00
1年トータルリターン
0.78%
年初来リターン
0.22%
前日終値
9.78
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.78
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
9.576
設定日
04/19/2017
直近配当額 ( 06/13/2018)
0.00096006
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.34%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW H O'BRIEN / KEWJIN YUOH
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828M6:GOV
|285.00
|285.08 千
|5.04
|
EJ505311:COR
|250.00
|249.49 千
|4.41
|
912828F5:GOV
|150.00
|149.88 千
|2.65
|
912828H5:GOV
|150.00
|149.48 千
|2.64
|
912828VK:GOV
|125.00
|125.18 千
|2.21
|
QZ688921:COR
|115.00
|117.84 千
|2.08
|
EH287177:COR
|100.00
|103.96 千
|1.84
|
!!02A6S2:MTG
|100.00
|100.59 千
|1.78
|
912828C6:GOV
|92.00
|92.61 千
|1.64
|
EH933581:COR
|80.00
|88.84 千
|1.57
企業概要
Lord Abbett Short Duration Core Bond Fund seeks current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in various types of short duration debt securities and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Year U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com