Lion Stable Return Flexible
LDASRFC:CH
1.3220
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.2860 - 1.3370
1年トータルリターン
4.51%
年初来リターン
1.77%
前日終値
1.3220
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.322
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
958.299
設定日
11/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.035
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.65%
ファンドマネージャ
ZHOU XIN-PENG / WU BOJUN
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Dynamic Allocation of Stable Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term stable capital appreciation. The Fund invests 0-95% in equities, invest no more than 3% in options with at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn