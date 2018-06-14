Lion Superiority Industry Fl
LDAOAIC:CH
1.3060
CNY
0.0010
0.08%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.306
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
256.920
設定日
11/18/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ZHOU XIN-PENG / WU BOJUN
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Superiority Industry Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in China. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term stable return via controlling risk and liquidity. The Fund invests 0% to 95% of its assets in stocks. And it invests 5% to 100% of its total assets in other assets.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn