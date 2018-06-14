ZhongOu China Discovery Mixe
LCVDMFE:CH
2.3590
CNY
0.0013
0.06%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.9797 - 2.4193
1年トータルリターン
18.55%
年初来リターン
3.80%
前日終値
2.3603
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
2.359
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
5.204
設定日
10/08/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/24/2017)
0.48
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GUO KAI-HONG
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
ZhongOu China Discovery Mixed Allocation Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China.The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in government/corporate bonds and equities. The Fund invests 60-95% in equities and 5-40% in bonds and cash.
住所Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号86-021-68609700
Webサイトwww.lcfunds.com