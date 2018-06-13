Leader Total Return Fund

LCTRX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.68
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.46 - 9.73
1年トータルリターン
3.91%
年初来リターン
2.44%
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.68
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
18.667
設定日
07/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 06/13/2018)
0.00178431
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.93%
ファンドマネージャ
JOHN E LEKAS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.54%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
9128284A:GOV
3.00 千 3.01 百万 15.49
USDB:RU
USADBA-Center
946.31 千 946.31 千 4.87
!!02FILP:MTG
1.00 千 942.50 千 4.85
!!02A1AG:MTG
1.00 千 904.83 千 4.66
!!02DKVT:MTG
1.00 千 898.57 千 4.62
EP054802:PFD
1.07 千 846.13 千 4.35
!!02DW4J:MTG
1.00 千 815.30 千 4.20
!!02EPZ5:MTG
766.00 796.19 千 4.10
!!02C67V:MTG
1.00 千 771.54 千 3.97
!!02DN7Y:MTG
650.00 606.44 千 3.12
企業概要
Leader Total Return Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in domestic and foreign fixed-income securities of various maturities and credit qualities that are denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.
住所
Leader Capital Corp
315 W Mill Plain Blvd
Suite 204
Vancouver, WA 98660
電話番号
1-800-269-8810
Webサイト
www.leadercapital.com