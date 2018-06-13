Leader Total Return Fund
LCTRX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.68
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.46 - 9.73
1年トータルリターン
3.91%
年初来リターン
2.44%
前日終値
9.69
1年トータルリターン
4.24%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.68
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
18.667
設定日
07/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 06/13/2018)
0.00178431
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.93%
ファンドマネージャ
JOHN E LEKAS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.54%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
9128284A:GOV
|3.00 千
|3.01 百万
|15.49
|
USDB:RU
USADBA-Center
|946.31 千
|946.31 千
|4.87
|
!!02FILP:MTG
|1.00 千
|942.50 千
|4.85
|
!!02A1AG:MTG
|1.00 千
|904.83 千
|4.66
|
!!02DKVT:MTG
|1.00 千
|898.57 千
|4.62
|
EP054802:PFD
|1.07 千
|846.13 千
|4.35
|
!!02DW4J:MTG
|1.00 千
|815.30 千
|4.20
|
!!02EPZ5:MTG
|766.00
|796.19 千
|4.10
|
!!02C67V:MTG
|1.00 千
|771.54 千
|3.97
|
!!02DN7Y:MTG
|650.00
|606.44 千
|3.12
企業概要
Leader Total Return Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in domestic and foreign fixed-income securities of various maturities and credit qualities that are denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.
住所Leader Capital Corp
315 W Mill Plain Blvd
Suite 204
Vancouver, WA 98660
電話番号1-800-269-8810
Webサイトwww.leadercapital.com