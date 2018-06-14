ETFS 2X Daily Long Cotton
LCTO:IM
BrsaItaliana
18.398
EUR
0.022
0.12%
更新日時 0:35 JST 2018/06/15
始値
17.922
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
17.920 - 18.452
出来高
518
前日終値
18.420
52週レンジ
9.785 - 18.856
1年トータルリターン
55.78%
年初来リターン
41.57%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
18.4939
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
1.294
設定日
01/04/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.40%
乖離率52週平均値
0.05%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
38.96%
3年トータルリターン
17.48%
5年トータルリターン
1.20%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Cotton is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Cotton Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com