Leader Total Return Fund
LCTIX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.68
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.42 - 9.74
1年トータルリターン
5.65%
年初来リターン
3.93%
前日終値
9.69
52週レンジ
9.42 - 9.74
1年トータルリターン
5.65%
年初来リターン
3.93%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.68
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
18.301
設定日
07/30/2010
直近配当額 ( 09/14/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JOHN E LEKAS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.04%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
TOIXX:US
ﾌｪﾃﾞﾚｰﾃｯﾄﾞ･ﾄﾚｼﾞｬﾘｰ･ｵﾌﾞﾘｹﾞｰｼｮ
|2.41 百万
|2.41 百万
|12.17
|
!!02FILP:MTG
|1.00 千
|960.00 千
|4.84
|
!!02DKVT:MTG
|1.00 千
|893.41 千
|4.50
|
EP054802:PFD
|1.07 千
|865.37 千
|4.36
|
!!02DW4J:MTG
|1.00 千
|854.33 千
|4.31
|
!!02A1AG:MTG
|1.00 千
|805.00 千
|4.06
|
!!02EPZ5:MTG
|766.00
|779.36 千
|3.93
|
!!02C67V:MTG
|1.00 千
|767.64 千
|3.87
|
!!02C9KX:MTG
|750.00
|764.15 千
|3.85
|
!!02DKAN:MTG
|750.00
|750.72 千
|3.78
企業概要
Leader Total Return Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing in domestic and foreign fixed-income securities of various maturities and credit qualities that are denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund's benchmark is Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.
住所Leader Capital Corp
315 W Mill Plain Blvd
Suite 204
Vancouver, WA 98660
電話番号1-800-269-8810
Webサイトwww.leadercapital.com