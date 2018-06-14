Harvest Mid & Small Cap Grow
LCTGROW:CH
9.7360
CNY
0.0650
0.66%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
8.4590 - 9.9940
1年トータルリターン
15.22%
年初来リターン
2.15%
前日終値
9.8010
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
9.736
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
2.081
設定日
07/16/2003
直近配当額 ( 01/15/2018)
0.01
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.10%
ファンドマネージャ
SHAO JIAN
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Harvest Mid & Small Cap Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is long-term capital growth. The Fund primarily invests in mid/small-cap stocks (40-76%) listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. The Fund also invests in fixed-income securities (20-55%).
住所Harvest Fund Management Ltd
8F, Huarun Building
8 Jianguomen North Street
Beijing, China 100005
電話番号86-10-65188866
Webサイトwww.jsfund.cn