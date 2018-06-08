Lifeloc Technologies Inc
LCTC:US
OTC US
5.40
USD
0.05
0.93%
更新日時 2018/06/08
始値
5.35
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
5.35 - 5.40
出来高
250
前日終値
5.35
52週レンジ
4.30 - 13.30
1年トータルリターン
-58.14%
始値
5.35
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
5.35 - 5.40
出来高
250
前日終値
5.35
52週レンジ
4.30 - 13.30
1年トータルリターン
-58.14%
年初来リターン
-16.92%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (USD) (TTM)
-0.02
時価総額 (百万 USD)
13.252
発行済株式数 (百万)
2.454
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
1.61
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Health Care
業種
Medical Equipment & Devices
産業サブグループ
Life Science Equipment
この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets portable hand-held breathalyzers and related supplies and education. The Company competes in all major segments of the portable breath alcohol testing instrument market, including law enforcement, workplace, corrections, original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") and consumer markets.
住所12441 West 49th Ave
Unit 4
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
United States
電話番号1-303-431-9500
Webサイトwww.lifeloc.com