Harvest Li Cai Tong Series F
LCTBOND:CH
1.2120
CNY
0.0010
0.08%
更新日時 0:59 JST 2018/06/15
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.1630 - 1.2150
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
2.90%
前日終値
1.2110
52週レンジ
1.1630 - 1.2150
1年トータルリターン
4.50%
年初来リターン
2.90%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.212
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
1.984
設定日
07/16/2003
直近配当額 ( 01/15/2018)
0.0022
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.18%
ファンドマネージャ
QU YANG
定額申込手数料
0.80%
償還手数料
0.30%
償還手数料
0.30%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Harvest Li Cai Tong Series Fund - Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to provide income and preserve capital. The Fund primarily invests in fixed-income securities.
住所Harvest Fund Management Ltd
8F, Huarun Building
8 Jianguomen North Street
Beijing, China 100005
電話番号86-10-65188866
Webサイトwww.jsfund.cn