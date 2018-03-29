LoCorr Long/Short Commoditie
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
124.017
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JON C ESSEN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AGPXX:US
STIT-Government & Agency Por
|5.66 百万
|5.66 百万
|5.72
|
EJ699833:COR
|2.86 千
|2.81 百万
|2.84
|
912828TY:GOV
|1.57 千
|1.51 百万
|1.52
|
912828WE:GOV
|1.26 千
|1.27 百万
|1.29
|
AM641661:COR
|1.22 千
|1.20 百万
|1.21
|
AR885141:COR
|1.20 千
|1.20 百万
|1.21
|
912828VJ:GOV
|1.10 千
|1.09 百万
|1.10
|
AR364126:COR
|1.00 千
|997.17 千
|1.01
|
AN433281:COR
|1.00 千
|983.13 千
|0.99
|
912828L3:GOV
|950.00
|928.25 千
|0.94
企業概要
LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest using two principal strategies, commodities and fixed income.
住所LoCorr Fund Management LLC
261 School Avenue
4th Floor
Excelsior, MN 55331
電話番号1-855-523-8637
Webサイトwww.locorrfunds.com