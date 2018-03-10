Zhong Ou Selected Flexible A
LCSFARO:CH
0.9360
CNY
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.7720 - 1.0020
1年トータルリターン
20.62%
年初来リターン
-2.19%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.936
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
1.688
設定日
03/18/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CAO JIANFEI / WEIWEN ZHOU
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lombarda China Selected Flexible Allocation Regular Open Mixed Launched Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund seeks to achieve stable capital appreciation under the proper risk control. The Fund invests 0-95% in equities, 0-3% in options, and at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号86-021-68609700
Webサイトwww.lcfunds.com