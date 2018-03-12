Lord Abbett Core Fixed Incom
LCRSX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.62
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.60 - 11.03
1年トータルリターン
1.54%
年初来リターン
-2.01%
前日終値
10.61
52週レンジ
10.60 - 11.03
1年トータルリターン
1.36%
年初来リターン
-2.01%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.62
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.253
設定日
07/01/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.0008225
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.42%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.44%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828M6:GOV
|114.10 千
|114.13 百万
|9.27
|
912810RV:GOV
|60.80 千
|62.36 百万
|5.07
|
912828XR:GOV
|54.52 千
|54.51 百万
|4.43
|
912828RC:GOV
|49.60 千
|50.53 百万
|4.11
|
912828J7:GOV
|36.44 千
|36.43 百万
|2.96
|
JK708929:COR
|33.26 千
|33.14 百万
|2.69
|
912828R7:GOV
|33.11 千
|32.77 百万
|2.66
|
912828T6:GOV
|29.50 千
|28.93 百万
|2.35
|
912828U8:GOV
|25.82 千
|26.13 百万
|2.12
|
912828VK:GOV
|21.70 千
|21.73 百万
|1.77
企業概要
Lord Abbett Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing U.S. high-grade corporate, government, and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. It has a Bloomberg Barclays Benchmark.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com