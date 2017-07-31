LCIV RBC Sustainable Equity
LCRSAGI:LN
Pending Listing
GBp
企業概要
LCIV RBC Sustainable Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth by outperforming the MSCI World Index Net (Total Return) by 2%. The Fund invests in global equities from a portfolio of companies that have strong management, environmental, social, and governance practices.
住所London LGPS CIV Limited
59½ Southwark Street
London SE1 0AL
U.K.
