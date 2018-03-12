Leuthold Core Investment Fun
LCRIX:US
NASDAQ GM
21.16
USD
0.01
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
18.16 - 21.84
1年トータルリターン
14.81%
年初来リターン
2.97%
前日終値
21.17
52週レンジ
18.16 - 21.84
1年トータルリターン
15.12%
年初来リターン
2.97%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
21.16
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
883.823
設定日
02/01/2006
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
0.000082
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
DOUGLAS RAMSEY "DOUG" / WANG CHUN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
1.20%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIGXX:US
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ･ﾏﾈｰﾏｰｹｯﾄ･ｶ
|83.64 百万
|83.64 百万
|10.43
|
BWX:US
SPDRﾌﾞﾙｰﾑﾊﾞｰｸﾞ･ﾊﾞｰｸﾚｲｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰ
|743.95 千
|21.15 百万
|2.64
|
FLOT:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾌﾛｰﾃｨﾝｸﾞﾚｰﾄ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞETF
|415.65 千
|21.12 百万
|2.63
|
912828XB:GOV
|18.62 千
|18.33 百万
|2.28
|
FXY:US
ｶﾚﾝｼｰｼｪｱｰｽﾞ日本円ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|187.79 千
|15.99 百万
|1.99
|
IGOV:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ世界国債(除米国)ETF
|314.00 千
|15.67 百万
|1.95
|
LRCX:US
ﾗﾑﾘｻｰﾁ
|72.13 千
|13.28 百万
|1.65
|
AMAT:US
アプライド・マテリアルズ
|213.95 千
|10.94 百万
|1.36
|
TER:US
テラダイン
|258.95 千
|10.84 百万
|1.35
|
ATVI:US
ｱｸﾃｨﾋﾞｼﾞｮﾝ･ﾌﾞﾘｻﾞｰﾄﾞ
|164.32 千
|10.40 百万
|1.30
企業概要
Leuthold Core Investment Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation and income. The Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities, bonds and other debt securities, and money market instruments. The Fund is a flexible fund, meaning that it allocates its investments in proportions which reflect the potential returns and risks.
住所Leuthold Funds
100 North Sixth Street
Suite 412A
Minneapolis, MN 55403
USA
電話番号1-612-332-9141
Webサイトwww.leutholdfunds.com