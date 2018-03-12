Lord Abbett Core Fixed Incom

LCRFX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.62
USD
0.01
0.09%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.60 - 11.03
1年トータルリターン
1.70%
年初来リターン
-1.99%
前日終値
10.61
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
10.62
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.253
設定日
09/28/2007
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.00085794
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.55%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.10%
信託報酬額
0.44%
経費率
0.73%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828M6:GOV
114.10 千 114.13 百万 9.27
912810RV:GOV
60.80 千 62.36 百万 5.07
912828XR:GOV
54.52 千 54.51 百万 4.43
912828RC:GOV
49.60 千 50.53 百万 4.11
912828J7:GOV
36.44 千 36.43 百万 2.96
JK708929:COR
33.26 千 33.14 百万 2.69
912828R7:GOV
33.11 千 32.77 百万 2.66
912828T6:GOV
29.50 千 28.93 百万 2.35
912828U8:GOV
25.82 千 26.13 百万 2.12
912828VK:GOV
21.70 千 21.73 百万 1.77
企業概要
Lord Abbett Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks income and capital appreciation to produce a high total return by investing U.S. high-grade corporate, government, and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. It has a Bloomberg Barclays Benchmark.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com