Lord Abbett Core Fixed Incom
LCRAX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.51
USD
0.01
0.10%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.47 - 11.04
1年トータルリターン
-1.73%
年初来リターン
-2.24%
前日終値
10.52
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.51
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
1.205
設定日
08/31/2000
直近配当額 ( 06/14/2018)
0.0009213
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.06%
ファンドマネージャ
KEWJIN YUOH / ROBERT A LEE
定額申込手数料
2.25%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.20%
信託報酬額
0.23%
経費率
0.84%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828M6:GOV
|114.10 千
|114.13 百万
|9.27
|
912810RV:GOV
|60.80 千
|62.36 百万
|5.07
|
912828XR:GOV
|54.52 千
|54.51 百万
|4.43
|
912828RC:GOV
|49.60 千
|50.53 百万
|4.11
|
912828J7:GOV
|36.44 千
|36.43 百万
|2.96
|
JK708929:COR
|33.26 千
|33.14 百万
|2.69
|
912828R7:GOV
|33.11 千
|32.77 百万
|2.66
|
912828T6:GOV
|29.50 千
|28.93 百万
|2.35
|
912828U8:GOV
|25.82 千
|26.13 百万
|2.12
|
912828VK:GOV
|21.70 千
|21.73 百万
|1.77
企業概要
Lord Abbett Core Fixed Income Fund seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital in various types of short duration, high quality, investment grade securities of corporate debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, mortgage-backed and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com