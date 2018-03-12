LCIV PY Global Total Return
LCPGTAI:LN
96.71
GBp
0.11
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
95.71 - 110.60
1年トータルリターン
-1.75%
年初来リターン
-1.75%
前日終値
96.60
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
96.71
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/12/2018)
240.600
設定日
06/17/2016
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
10.4515
直近配当利回り（税込）
10.81%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.03%
経費率
-
企業概要
LCIV PY Global Total Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a stable stream of real total returns over the long term with low absolute volatility and significant downside protection. The Fund invests in the Pyrford Global Total Return Sterling Fund.
住所London LGPS CIV Limited
59½ Southwark Street
London SE1 0AL
U.K.
電話番号-
Webサイト
-