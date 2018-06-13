L1 Capital Australian Equiti
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
1.7560
52週レンジ
1.5949 - 1.7841
1年トータルリターン
11.35%
年初来リターン
-0.13%
ファンド分類
Long Biased
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.7475
資産総額 (-) ( -)
-
設定日
07/25/2007
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.01417593
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.62%
ファンドマネージャ
RAPHAEL LAMM / MARK LANDAU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.00%
企業概要
L1 Capital Australian Equities Fund is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The objective of the Fund is to generate consistent long term returns in excess of the ASX200 Accumulation Index. The Fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of ASX listed securities. The Fund may also invest in unlisted securities which the firm expects will list in the next 12 months.
住所L1 Capital Pty Ltd
Level 51, 101 Collins Street
Melbourne
Victoria 3000
Australia
電話番号Tel: +61-3-9286-7000
Webサイト
-