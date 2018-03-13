ETFS 2X Daily Long Corn
LCORM:EB
BATS Europe
3.4090
EUR
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
0
前日終値
3.4090
52週レンジ
3.4090 - 3.4090
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
0.00%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
8.451
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Corn is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Corn Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com