ETFS 2X Daily Long Corn
LCOR:IM
BrsaItaliana
2.00
EUR
0.04
1.92%
更新日時 0:31 JST 2018/03/14
始値
1.97
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.97 - 2.00
出来高
8,296
前日終値
1.96
52週レンジ
1.62 - 2.82
1年トータルリターン
-25.14%
年初来リターン
17.24%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.9682
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
8.451
設定日
01/04/2012
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.55%
乖離率52週平均値
0.09%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
12.60%
3年トータルリターン
-28.46%
5年トータルリターン
-34.42%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Corn is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Corn Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com